Tony Blackburn has had to pull out his popular BBC Radio 2 show Sound of the 60s amid ongoing concerns for his health. The veteran DJ was forced to postpone upcoming dates for the Sounds of the 60s tour after his doctors told him to rest.

Sharing the news on his Twitter page , the 80-year-old said: “Hello folks. Just to let you all know, I’ve had a little recurrence of the chest infection I had a few weeks ago.

“My [doctor] has told me off for not taking some time to recover properly so I am having a break from the radio this weekend and, sadly, I have had to postpone the Sounds of the 60s shows at Swindon and Redhill next week too.”

Tony added that dates were “already in the diary” and that he hoped to be back with listeners soon. Fans and followers flocked to send well-wishes, with one posting: “Your health comes first.Took me ages to finally realise this and take time off - let your body heal.”

Another wrote: Sending you best wishes for a speedy recovery, take it easy and rest. The doctor knows best.” At the moment, the Sound of the 60s is being hosted by DJ Johnnie Walker .