These are the top 20 signs you are fortunate in life
A poll of 2,000 adults revealed the top 20 signs you are fortunate, including having good health, never having any major worries in life and being close with friends and family.
Signs you are on a lucky streak also include finding cash on the floor, stumbling into your dream job and always getting free stuff for no reason.
It emerged that 45 per cent believe in luck - whether it is good or bad.
While 61 per cent feel they would have worse luck if they didn’t have their lucky charm.
Ways to encourage good luck
Having a lucky number, finding a four-leaf clover and keeping a lucky penny were the top ways to encourage good luck.
Keeping a horseshoe, avoiding cracks in the pavement and blowing on dice or coins before rolling or flipping also made the list.
Peter Welch from Bookmakers.co.uk, which commissioned the survey ahead of the Cheltenham Festival, said: "Some members of the public might be viewed as luckier than others, but it's pleasing to see that so many people consider themselves as fortunate, especially after such a topsy-turvy couple of years.
“Many will have lucky charms which they believe continue to bring them luck in life, but it’s interesting to see that a significant number consider themselves lucky without relying on a charmed item to do the trick.
“Karma can be a hotly debated topic and to receive people’s thoughts on the philosophical concept’s relationship with fortune was fascinating.
"Do you have to practice good and ethical acts to get the rub of the green, or is it really just luck of the draw? I guess that’ll always be up for debate!”
But 90 per cent think some people are simply luckier than others, with 52 per cent believing people’s luck does eventually run out.
When it comes to bad luck, breaking a mirror, walking under a ladder and opening an umbrella indoors were deemed the worst things to do.
Feeling lucky in life
It also emerged 40 per cent of those polled via OnePoll feel lucky when it comes to their family, while 32 per cent feel lucky in their relationship and 29 per cent feel fortunate with their health.
Peter Welch, added: “The Cheltenham Festival is the biggest horse racing event of the year and there will be millions of people around the world hoping that their luck will be in as they cheer their horses up the hill.
“Hopefully this tricky brainteaser will bring about fun, but most importantly luck, ahead of the greatest show on turf.
“Superstitious or not, this puzzle is a fun one for everyone to try whether you plan to attend Cheltenham races or simply watch it from the comfort of your own home.
“We’ve all had a difficult few years, so hopefully, with a bit of luck now, we will soon see the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow.”
Top 20 signs of being fortunate in life
1. Having good health
2. Never having any major worries in life
3. Being close with friends and family
4. Finding cash of the floor
5. Winning online competitions
6. Receiving substantial inheritance
7. Stumbling into your dream job without much thought
8. Picking a winner at the races
9. Being upgraded on a flight
10. Always getting free stuff for no reason
11. Getting to the till with a full priced item only to find it’s in the sale
12. Traffic lights always turning green for you
13. You have never broken a bone
14. A bus/train always arrives when you get to the stop/platform
15. Passing a test first time
16. Your car always getting through its MOT with flying colours
17. Never getting into a car accident
18. Finding a partner who is a great chef
19. Finding your dream bag in the sale section
20. Not having to queue to get petrol