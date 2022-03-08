These are the top 20 most frequently used slogans in everyday conversations

Research of 2,000 adults revealed that nearly half of adults admit they recite more than three advert slogans in everyday conversation weekly or more – with one in six doing so daily.

A third have even gone as far as annoying loved ones through their overuse of slogans from adverts - with the same amount having been picked up on their use of such phrases.

But nearly a third reckon they’re more likely to buy a product or use a service if they enjoy their slogan.

Feelings of nostalgia were also evoked by thinking about adverts respondents used to see when they were younger, according to 56 per cent.

And seven in 10 have confused their children or younger people with reference to old TV slogans.

It emerged that ‘Should’ve gone to…’ by Specsavers ranks as one of the most iconic slogans alongside Tesco’s ‘every little helps’ and Ronseal’s ‘it does exactly what it says on the tin’.

‘Because I’m worth it’, ‘you either love it or hate it’ and ‘good things come to those who wait’ were other iconic phrases to make the top 10.