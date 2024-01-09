These are the tell-tale signs that it’s time for you to look for a new job

The average worker gets bored after three years in a role, according to research.

The study of 2,000 people in employment revealed over half found the ‘three-year itch’ starts when you feel anxious every Sunday night (51 per cent) or don't get on with your boss (32 per cent), and 31 per cent think a lack of sleep due to stress is a sign to start looking elsewhere.

As a result, three in 10 of those polled are thinking about moving occupations after four and a half years in their current role.

Carrie Westwell, head of HR at Bensons for Beds, which commissioned the research as it looks for a ‘Chief Sleep Officer’, said: “After a while, it’s understandable professionals will crave new opportunities and look elsewhere for something to fulfil their employment needs. It’s been interesting to find out the most common signs that someone needs to start the job search again.

“The new year is a great time to think about your career, but everyone else will probably be thinking about the same thing – so competition will be fierce. The new CSO position is a six-month part-time role with a salary of £10k and covers 874 hours of training, napping and shopping. The lucky candidate will get to test up to one mattress every fortnight, four pillows per month and one bedframe every six weeks.

“It’s the perfect role for anyone who wants to supplement their existing income or is keen to explore the bed industry before deciding to take the big plunge and change careers.”

Of those who are thinking about changing jobs, 38 per cent want to earn a higher salary while 24 per cent feel there is no further career progression available to them.

The career reset

A quarter will begin their search this month as 34 per cent believe January to be the best month to start looking for fresh job opportunities, and for January job seekers, the second week of the month is the most popular time to look for a role.

When quizzed on the ‘dream job’, 50 per cent say the most important thing would be flexible hours and 39 per cent would need to be a part of a team they enjoy working with, while 30 per cent reckon they’d happily stay in bed all day as part of a full-time job.

The research, conducted via OnePoll, also revealed 28 per cent have previously fallen asleep at work when they weren’t supposed to – blaming it on boredom (33 per cent), not feeling well (30 per cent), and the room being too warm (24 per cent).

More than one in 10 (11 per cent) have previously started a ‘side hustle’ within the past 12 months as a way of making money on the side of their main income. Selling old clothes on second-hand apps or websites is the number one pursued job (21 per cent).

The typical side hustler makes an average earning of £229 per month, spending just 10 hours per week doing it. Of those who are yet to embark upon this venture, 20 per cent are considering it this year – with proofreading, product testing, and admin/data entry being among the top jobs.

Carrie Westwell, at Bensons for Beds, added: “As the world resets in January, so can your career. Changing jobs isn't just a shift in location, it's a recalibration of your professional trajectory and an opportunity to align your passion with your profession. And if your passion is sleep – we might just want to talk to you…”

Signs you need to start looking for a new job