These are the buildings and landmarks in England which will be lighting up blue to celebrate the NHS
Landmarks across England will be lighting up blue to celebrate the NHS and thank staff for their contribution during the Covid pandemic on Saturday (3 July).
But which landmarks will be lighting up blue?
Here’s what you need to know.
Why are landmarks lighting up blue for the NHS?
Landmarks across England will be lighting up blue on Saturday evening to mark 73 years of the NHS, as well as thanking staff for their hard work during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The NHS will turn 73 on Monday (5 July) with landmarks including football stadiums, town halls, churches, hospitals and bridges lighting up blue ahead of the anniversary of the founding of the health service.
Richard Barker, NHS England and NHS Improvement’s Regional Director for North East and Yorkshire, said the anniversary of the NHS was a moment to reflect upon an extremely challenging year, as well as a celebration of its achievements.
Mr Barker said: “The NHS 73rd birthday is a chance to say a big thank-you to our staff, partners, a whole army of volunteers, and local communities for working so hard to deliver the extraordinary Covid-19 vaccination roll-out.
“While marking, over the coming days, all the NHS and its partners have achieved, we’ll also pause, as a simple act of respect, to remember those who, sadly, have lost their lives to Covid.”
Which landmarks will be lighting up blue?
The following landmarks across England will be lighting up blue on Saturday (3 July):
North West
- Chester Eastgate Clock Tower
- Chester Town Hall
- Chester Newgate
- Steve Prescot Bridge – St Helens
- Liverpool Convention Centre
- Liverpool Cunard Building
- Liverpool St Georges Hall
- Liverpool Town Hall
- Stockport Town Hall
- Blackpool Tower
- Marine Hall Theatre, Fleetwood
- Blackpool Illuminations Arches
- Blackpool Pleasure Beach Big One
- Blackpool Hampton By Hilton Hotel
- The Blackpool Winter Gardens Dome
- Blackpool Victoria Hospital
- Lytham Windmill
- St Helens Rugby Club
- Mersey Gateway Bridge
- Royal Liver Building
- St Helens Town Hall
- Liverpool City Tower / Beacon
- World Museum, Liverpool
- Everton Goodison Park
- Liverpool Port of Liverpool
- Sefton Park Palm House, Sefton Park
North East and Yorkshire
- Airedale Hospital
- Bradford: City Hall; Margaret McMillan Tower; Forster Square Station archways.
- Margaret McMillan Tower
- Forster Square Station Archways
- Bradford Teaching Hospitals
- Gateshead Millennium Bridge
- Leeds Becket University
- Leeds Civic Hall
- Leeds Town Hall
- Sheffield Children's Hospital
- Belsay Hall Castle and Gardens
- Penshaw Monument
- Keel Square
- The White Lighthouse at Seaburn
- Temple Newsam
- Fullwell Mill
- Northern Spire Bridge
- Pickering Gardens
- Leeds, CitiPark Merrion Centre, and Arnold’s Bar & Kitchen
- South Shields Town Hall
- Newcastle Civic Centre
- Newcastle Tyne Bridge
- Middleham Castle
- Café at Carlisle Cathedral
- Bradford District Care NHS FT Headquarters at Saltaire, and Lynfield Mount Hospital, Bradford
- Carlisle City Council: Civic Centre Building
- Foundation of Light, the charity of Sunderland AFC
- The Deep, Hull
- York Walls
- York Hospital
South East
- Spinnaker Tower, Portsmouth
- Basingstoke Vaccination Centre / Fire Station
- Southampton Guildhall
- Herne Bay Clocktower
- Brook Theatre, Chatham
- Hospitals: Stoke Mandeville, Wycombe Hospital, Royal
East
- Southend Civic Station
- Porters Civic House Southend
- City Beach Lights Southend
- Colchester Hospital
- Ipswich Hospital
- Norwich Castle (Monday)
- King’s Lynn Corn Exchange large scale vaccination centre (Monday)
Midlands
- QMC and City Hospital
- Kingsmill Hospital
- Uni Nottingham Trent Building
- Council House (Market Square)
- Nottingham Castle
- Wollaton Park
- Green’s Windmill
- Telford’s Southwater centre
- Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital
- Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust
- Royal Wolverhampton Trust
- New Cross Hospital
London
- Waterloo Station Clock
- London Eye
- West Ham
- Tottenham
- QPR
- Wembley Arch
- South West
- Bristol FC
- Taunton Racecourse
- Damien’s Hirst sculpture at Illfracombe
- GWR
- Salisbury Cathedral
- Exeter Castle
- Clifton Suspension Bridge (white)
- Stonehenge NHS flags