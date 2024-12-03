The top 20 movie stunts of all time - ranked in latest poll!

Keanu Reeves’ bullet dodging in The Matrix has been crowned the best movie stunt of all time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A poll, of 2,000 movie buffs, saw Neo’s impressive bending technique in the 1999 science fiction smash ranked above Tom Cruise’s antics in Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation, where he gripped onto the side of an airborne plane.

Other highly rated stunts included the car skydive sequence from Fast & Furious 7, where real cars were dropped from a plane 12,000 feet above the ground - and the iconic chariot race from Ben-Hur, starring Charlton Heston.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel Craig’s fight scene as Bond from Skyfall made the top five - with Craig, Reeves and Cruise all making the top 20 more than once.

The research was commissioned by Samsung, which has teamed up with stunt director Tony Christian from Spectrum Stunts, to reveal the planning that goes into creating some of the most iconic scenes from movies in instant slow-mo, following the launch of its Galaxy S24 FE.

Tony said: “We’re all captivated by big-movie action stunts, and it is undeniable that the detail looks epic in slow motion.

“The research reveals some utterly iconic stunts we’ve been able to enjoy through the years in film. They can be the main moments you remember from an action film and there’s so much incredibly detailed work that goes into making them a reality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With a stunt to be impressive, it doesn’t always have to be the most difficult move, but something that really captures the attention which this top 20 list shows a real variation of.”

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE goes behind the stunts with Instant Slow-mo | Ben Stevens/PinPep / SWNS

Don’t try this at home

When associating actors do their own tricks, Tom Cruise stood out more than anyone else, followed by Jackie Chan, Jason Statham and Keanu Reeves.

Cruise was also rated as the best of all when it came to not relying on a stunt-double - with 67 per cent reckoning actors are more dedicated to the role when they do so.

Some 72 per cent think stunts are often the most iconic moments of any action film, with 86 per cent believing they up the excitement element.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And 48 per cent are more drawn to a movie if it includes a major one, according to the OnePoll.com data.

Falling from height, fight stunts and anything to do with vehicles were seen as some of the most impressive feats - with 79 per cent believing there should be more recognition for such performers in the industry.

It also emerged the choreography and complexity involved was what made the elite manoeuvres stand out from others.

More than half (52 per cent) also thought slow motion sequences enhance the scene, with 17 per cent believing it allows you to enjoy the precision and detail involved, with 58 per cent saying they would appreciate film stunts even more if they could see behind the scenes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson from Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, which enables you to make videos fit for the cinema at the touch of a button, added: “It goes without saying that stunts should be left to the professionals. But one thing people can enjoy is giving their own content a cinematic feel with slow-mo.”

Top 20 movie stunts of all time:

The Matrix (1999) – Bullet Dodging Backbend Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation (2015) – Hanging from a Plane Fast & Furious 7 (2015) – Car Skydive Sequence Ben-Hur (1959) – Chariot Race Skyfall (2012) – Train Roof Fight Die Hard (1988) – Jumping Off Nakatomi Plaza Rooftop Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) – Motorbike Chase Into Canal Mission: Impossible - Fallout (2018) – HALO Jump Speed (1994) – Bus Jump Over Freeway Gap Casino Royale (2006) – Crane Chase Parkour Scene Jackie Chan's Police Story (1985) – Mall Pole Slide Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) – Liberty Island Fight The French Connection (1971) – Car Chase Under the Elevated Train Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) – Truck Dragging Scene The Spy Who Loved Me (1977) – Parachuting Off a Cliff Deadpool vs Wolverine (2024) - Opening fight The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) – Tangier Rooftop Chase Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) – Tank Battle GoldenEye (1995) – Dam Bungee Jump Inception (2010) – Rotating Hallway Fight