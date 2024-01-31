As we settle into the New Year, many of us have set goals for ourselves that we would like to achieve by the end of the year.
While quitting bad habits is usually the most popular New Years’ resolution, some of us are actually looking to take up new hobbies and interests.
Adobe Express conducted a survey of UK adults to determine which hobbies are the most popular in 2024.
1. Reading
Reading takes the top spot with 25% of people choosing it as their favourite hobby. Reading has been loved for many years, and with more ways to do so in the modern age, it has remained a top hobby.
2. Walking
Walking is also hugely popular, especially at the beginning of the year as people tend to set fitness goals. 30% of people said they enjoy walking as a hobby.
3. Cooking and baking
Cooking up a storm in the kitchen is a hobby enjoyed by many, with 29% of people citing it as a firm favourite.
4. Playing an instrument
Whether you’ve always played an instrument or have taken up learning one as a new hobby, it is a hobby that has been enjoyed by music-lovers for years, with 25% of people saying it is their favourite past-time.