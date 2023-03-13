The official trailer for highly anticipated movie The Little Mermaid was released last night (March 12) during the Oscars ceremony. Fans have been waiting a while for it to drop after the initial teaser trailer was released on YouTube on September 10.

The upcoming movie is a live action remake of the original 1989 animated film and follows in the footsteps of the likes of Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, and Mulan, in getting an update for new audiences. The Little Mermaid follows Ariel, a mermaid and daughter of King Triton, who longs ‘to be where the people are’ and makes a deal with sea witch Ursula to become human in exchange for her voice.

The mermaid hopes to impress Prince Eric, who she fell in love with after saving him from a shipwreck. Over the course of the movie, Ariel faces conflict with her father and Ursula as she attempts to get her voice back alongside friends Sebastian the crab and Flounder the tropical fish.

But when will the new live action remake of The Little Mermaid be released and who is in the cast? Here’s everything you need to know.

The Little Mermaid release date

The Little Mermaid is set to be released in cinemas in the UK on May 26.The movie will then be available to watch on streaming service Disney Plus after its cinematic run is up.

Disney usually gives its movies 45 day at the cinema before adding them to the streaming site. This means The Little Mermaid should land on Disney Plus around July 10.

The Little Mermaid cast

Halle Bailey will star in the lead role as Ariel in The Little Mermaid. The 22-year-old is known for playing Sky Forster alongside her older sister Chloe in the comedy drama series Grown-ish.

The actress will be joined by a host of famous faces in The Little Mermaid. The cast includes:

Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric

Melissa McCarthy as Ursula

Javier Bardem as King Triton

Noma Dumezweni as Queen Selina

Jude Akuwudike as Grimsby

Lorena Andrea as Perla

Kajsa Mohammar as Karina

Simone Ashley as Indira

Nathalie Sorrell as Caspia

Karolina Conchet as Mala

Sienna King as Tameka

Daveed Diggs as Sebastian

Jacob Tremblay as Flounder

Awkwafina as Scuttle

The Little Mermaid trailer

The official trailer for The Little Mermaid was released on March 12 during the 95th Academy Awards. The two minute clip sees Ariel save Prince Eric from the shipwreck as King Triton is heard saying: “You broke the rules, you went to the above world’.