Nintendo has announced that two classic The Legend of Zelda titles have been added to Nintendo Switch Online. The Legend of Zelda Oracle of Ages and Oracle of Seasons will be joining the Game Boy online service from today.

The two Game Boy Color Classics are now playable for everyone who has a Nintendo Switch Online membership and have been added to the Game Boy online library. The new additions mean that nearly all of the classic Zelda games are available to Nintendo Online players.

Both Zelda games are action-adventure The Legend of Zelda spin-offs which were developed by Flagship, which is a subsidiary of Capcom. The games were released to the handheld Game Boy Color in 2001, and were re-released on the Virtual Console for the Nintendo 3DS in 2013.

In Oracle of Seasons, Link ventures to the land of Holodrum to fight General Onox. Link can use his ability to change the seasons to help prevent the land from dying. Link can use abilities to navigate the land, including planting a plant at the bottom of the cliff and changing the season to grow the plant to reach the top of the cliff, as well as turning water to ice, to get across the water.

In Oracle of Ages, Link will battle Veran, the Sorceress of Shadows, in the Land of Labrynna, which plunges the land into an endless night. Link harnesses a new skill where he can bend time to help navigate the land, with a surprise appearance from Impa.