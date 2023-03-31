The Finish Line BBC: Roman Kemp fronts brand new daytime quiz show with Sarah Greene
The BBC has announced a brand new daytime quiz show, The Finish Line, to be co-hosted by Roman Kemp and Sarah Greene. The format will see five contestants battle across a series of qualifiers and head-to-head races for the chance to win a cash prize.
Speaking of the new show, Roman Kemp said: “I’m so excited to be hosting The Finish Line, coming to BBC One later this year. I’m a huge fan of quiz shows and with this being my first time hosting one, I really can’t wait to get stuck in.
“I love that it’s a brand-new format but based on an iconic horse-racing fairground game. The show is set to be challenging and unpredictable; we know that viewers will be hooked!”
Co-host Sarah Greene added: “This will be fantastic fun and so I am really looking forward to working with Roman on this new format. It’s all about high-energy, high-drama racing and quickfire questions, and I’ll be bringing my A-game to ensure that Roman and the contestants are kept on the straight and narrow.”
The show is commissioned by the BBC and produced by Potato in partnership with Nice One Productions. Filming is currently underway for the 25-episode series in Belfast, Northern Ireland.