The lineup for the 2023 BBC Proms has been announced, following the dates which were announced some time ago. The world’s largest classical music festival will run from Friday July 14 to Saturday, September 9, 2023. BBC Proms 2023 will comprise of 84 Proms. 72 of these are to be held at the iconic Royal Albert Hall six at venues across the UK, and the first weekend-long festival of Proms at Sage Gateshead. The 2023 Proms has a wide variety of programming, for everyone to enjoy. From Berlioz to Bollywood, large scale symphonic and choral work as well as intimate chamber concerts and exciting Proms debuts. The classical music festival is also branching out this year, with the first ever weekend-long Proms festival to be held in the North-East at Sage Gateshead. The move comes as a collaboration between Royal Northern Sinfonia and conductor Robert Ames. As well as the Proms in the North East, the Proms will take place across all four nations of the UK; at the Guildhall in Derry/Londonderry, Aberystwyth Arts Centre, Dewsbury Town Hall, Hall for Cornwall in Truro, Perth Concert Hall and the Hippodrome in Great Yarmouth. For the first time ever, the majority of concerts will be available on BBC Sounds for a year. 24 programmes will be broadcast across BBC television and BBC iPlayer, including the First Night and Last Night of the Proms. All other people included in the lineup, including debut soloists and more can be found on the BBC website.