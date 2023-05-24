Taylor Swift is back to remind fans she is still the Mastermind and has announced a brand new deluxe version of her 10th album “Midnights”, titled “Midnights:The Late Night Edition” and new digital playlist “Midnights: Till Dawn”. The announcement comes hot off the heels of her confirming that Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) would be released on July 9, proving once again that she does not sleep.

In true Swift form, the digital and physical editions will have separate formats and include exclusive tracks. Fans will finally be able to listen to “Hits Different”, a song previously only available on the Target version of “Midnights”. The song will only be available on ‘Midnights: Till Dawn’, the digital version, in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The physical edition will include a “Vault” track never before heard from the “Midnights” writing sessions. The all-new song is titled “You’re Losing Me,” which will obviously add fuel to the flames of the “Midnights is a break up album” theory.

However, that’s not all, in fact there is so much more and we can hear the Swifties screaming from here. The announcement confirmed that Swift has collaborated with Ice Spice on a new version of Karma and while there was no mention of a music video, the image indicates otherwise.

Most Popular

Swift captioned the post: “Um. SO much to tell you,” Swift wrote on her social media. “I’m a massive fan of this brilliant artist and after getting to know her I can confirm: she is THE ONE to watch. So delighted to say that ‘Karma’ Featuring the incredible Ice Spice will be out TOMORROW night at MIDNIGHT ET as a part of the new ‘Midnights (Til Dawn Edition)’ deluxe album that you can pre-order now! In addition to ‘Karma Ft Ice Spice’…

She also confirmed Lana Del Rey would feature more heavily on a re-recorded version of the popular track ‘Snow On The Beach’. This, as well as Karma featuring Ice Spice, will be exclusively available on the physical deluxe version Midnights (The Late Night Edition).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Anti-Hero singer added: “You asked for it, we listened: Lana and I went back into the studio specifically to record more Lana on ‘Snow on the Beach.’ “Love u Lana. But wait there’s more… for those of you going to the East Rutherford shows – we will have a new special edition CD available ONLY on site starting at 12:30pm ET on Friday! This CD will have a never before heard Midnights vault track called “You’re Losing Me”!”

During the lead up to the release of “Midnights”, Swift revealed Lana Del Rey would be the only other artist to feature on the album and fans were overjoyed. However, when the album finally dropped it seemed Del Rey only added backing vocals to the song.

Taylor Swift on the first night of her Eras Tour at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on March 31, 2023. (Photo by Suzanne Cordeiro/AFP via Getty Images)

Del Rey spoke about the response to her work on the song in a recent interview with Billboard. She said: “Well, first of all, I had no idea I was the only feature [on that song].

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Had I known, I would have sung the entire second verse like she wanted. My job as a feature on a big artist’s album is to make sure I help add to the production of the song, so I was more focused on the production.”

She added the ‘Shake It Off’ singer “was very adamant she wanted me to be on the album, and I really liked that song. I thought it was nice to be able to bridge that world, since Jack [Antonoff] and I work together and so do Jack and Taylor.”

Midnights Deluxe Album - how to pre-order

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad