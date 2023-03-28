Only Fools and Horses legend Sir David Jason has said that ‘surprise is an understatement’ after the actor discovered he has a 52-year-old daughter and grandchild he knew nothing about.

Sir David has expressed his joy at discovering he is a father to actress Abi Harris and grandfather to Charlie, 10. He also added that he has welcomed the pair into his family and is keen to make up for lost time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 83-year-old initially believed he became a father for the first time in 2001, when he was aged 61. At that time, his then partner and now wife, Lady Gill Hinchcliffe, gave birth to their daughter, Sophie Mae.

However unbeknownst to him, he already had a child at this time that would have been over 30-years-old. His first child was born in 1970, following a brief relationship between Sir David and her actress mum Jennifer Hill, who appeared in the James Bond film Octopussy.

Most Popular

The pair were recently brought together after Abi wrote to the TV icon, explaining that she believed the two may be related. Sir David told The Mirror: "To say it was a surprise to find out I had a daughter from years ago is an understatement.

"However, on settling with the news, I am delighted that I am now able to get to know Abi and so we meet up when we can. My wife, Gill, and daughter, Sophie, have been very supportive and understanding and have embraced Abi and welcomed her and her young son into her now wider family."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Abi also spoke to the Mirror, saying: "In ­discovering my father’s identity, I am starting to piece together my own. Of course, I am tickled pink and incredibly proud but, frequently, completely overwhelmed with sorrow for the years we have lost.

Sir David Jason at a book signing in 2013 (Photo: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)