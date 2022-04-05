Study highlights mental struggles of UK students

(photo: Adobe)

Almost a quarter of UK students admit their mental health has deteriorated since moving away from home.

The research was conducted as part of the launch of Yugo, the first global student housing operator created to enhance students’ experiences throughout and beyond university life.

It revealed that almost half (46 per cent) of students in the UK return home between one and four times every month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Very few turn to their university health/support services (11 per cent) when they’re feeling anxious at university or college.

Over half (54 per cent) claim that reliance on digital interactions during the pandemic had made their mental and emotional well-being worse.

A large swathe (40 per cent) of students are also concerned about returning to everyday socialising in a post-Covid environment.

The research has highlighted the importance of universities and accommodation providers doing more to more to support student wellbeing through programs that encourage balance, inclusion and community spirit.

Yugo Operations Director Richard Brenner said: "We don't just provide bricks and mortar; we provide the foundations for students to grow from.