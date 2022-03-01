Strictly's Gorka Marquez launches Pancake Day #TripleFlip charity campaign

The triple flip challenge

Pancake Day can not only taste delicious, but can also spread joy and do some good this year thanks to a partnership between charity FareShare and Dr. Oetker Baking.

You can also tag your friends to join the challenge and send in videos (photo: adobe)

The food redistribution charity and expert baking brand have teamed up to launch the #TripleFlip challenge, which aims to raise much needed funds to support vulnerable families across the country.

How to enter

Post a video or photo to Instagram Stories flipping a pancake three times Tag three friends to do the same Donate what you can to FareShare using the donate sticker on Instagram Stories

Dr. Oetker Baking has enlisted a batch of famous faces to start things off, with Strictly’s Gorka Marquez and Great British Bake Off’s Crystelle Pereira each having some flipping fun and nominating three friends to do the same.

Shrove Tuesday is commonly known for making and eating pancakes

Now considered one of the biggest baking events of the year, Pancake Day has been celebrated for centuries in Britain. The tradition of eating pancakes on Shrove Tuesday comes from the need to use up leftovers and reduce food waste before fasting began for Lent.

Jen Brown, at Dr. Oetker Baking, said: “We’re so happy to relaunch this campaign with Fareshare on board again after a successful pilot last year.We hope to inspire people to #TripleFlip over pancake week. And, don’t forget to fill your delicious creations with some sweet treats, our favourites are sprinkles and chocolate chips.”

Lindsay Boswell, CEO at FareShare said; “We’re very thankful for Dr. Oetker and its customers for helping us support families facing food insecurity and reducing food waste through the #TRIPLEFLIP challenge. By donating just £4, FareShare are able to redistribute 16 meals across our network of over 10,500 charities across the UK.”

The #TripleFlip campaign runs throughout pancake week from the 22nd February to 1st March. Tag three friends in a video or picture of yourself on Instagram stories and use the direct donate button button to give as much as you can to FareShare – SIMPLE!

