Sharon Osbourn has paid an emotional tribute to her husband Ozzy Osbourne after the singer confirmed his retirement from music amid worrying health concerns. The former Black Sabbath rocker proceeded to cancel all of his remaining UK and Europe tour dates.

The announcement was made on Wednesday (February 1) when Ozzy Osbourne explained that he is “still physically weak” off the back of spinal issues and three operations. He has been fighting with Parkinson’s disease ever since he was diagnosed in 2019, as well as suffering from injuries related to an accident in 2017.

Ozzy’s wife and former X-Factor judge Sharon Osbourne was among a number of high-profile celebrities to show him support following the news. The 70-year-old shared a touching tribute which showcased her tearful reaction to watching him perform at the halftime show at the NFL game between LA Rams and Buffalo Bills on September 8.

Sharon can be seen holding a hand to her mouth getting ready to blow a kiss to her husband of 41 years. She captioned the Instagram post with: “Pretty obvious who I’m watching. Still awestruck @ozzyosbourne 😍”.

Posting an official statement confirming the cancellation of his tour and subsequent retirement, Ozzy Osbourne explained that it was “one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to share with my loyal fans”.

Ozzy Osbourne wrote: “As you may all know, four years ago, this month, I had a major accident, where I damaged my spine. My one and only purpose during this time has been to get back on stage.

“My singing voice is fine. However, after three operations, stem cell treatments, endless physical therapy sessions, and most recently groundbreaking Cybernics (HAL) Treatment, my body is still physically weak.