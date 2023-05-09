A Georgian manor house once owned by the founder of the world’s first department store has been listed on the market for nearly £5 million. The 11-bedroom property was bought by Emerson Bainbridge in 1877, whose Bainbridge & Co store became part of the John Lewis Partnership in 1952.

Eshott Hall Estate, Northumberland, was built in 1738 and was worked on by Italian craftsmen who created intricate wooden detailing. It has 11 en-suite bedrooms and a ballroom, while the hallway boasts a sweeping staircase and stained glass window both designed by William Morris, as well as a Victorian chapel.

It also has a converted stable block; a detached house Eshott Grange, and a former gamekeeper’s cottage - totalling an additional 15 bedrooms. The estate has its own pleasure gardens, a walled kitchen garden and a fernery, and is accessed by two tree-lined drives.

The 37 acres of pleasure grounds include formal gardens, woodland, a tennis court, terrace, parterre, and a lake. In recent years it has been used as a hotel - but it is tipped to become a “magnificent” home for a lucky buyer.

The site has been used since the 1300s, but in 1588 William Carr bought it and rebuilt it to the designs of Robert Trollope, most of which exists today. In 1792 the Estate was sold to Thomas Adams for £34,000 who left it to his brother and who, in turn was succeeded by his son, Dr. William Adams of Calcutta.

Sam Gibson, a partner with Galbraith in Hexham said: “Eshott Hall is one of the most beautiful properties in northeast England.

“This sale offers the ideal opportunity to convert the hotel back to a magnificent private residence, subject to permission.

“Alternatively the purchaser may wish to continue with the established luxury hotel business.

“The hall benefits from an attractive parkland and woodland setting, amidst rolling Northumbrian countryside, and just minutes away from Northumberland’s heritage coastline.

“Despite the tranquillity of its lovely rural setting, Eshott Hall is easily accessible to Newcastle, the main financial centre of northeast England.”

Lounge at Eshott Hall Estate

The manor house also has three further formal reception rooms, library, kitchen, study, garden room, two utility rooms, office and additional store rooms and WCs, with all major rooms facing south to attract maximum sunlight.