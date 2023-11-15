Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cops discovered a massive stash of cannabis hidden in a derelict building after finding a secret entrance behind a fridge.

Officers raiding the building in Alnwick, Northumberland, found around 600 plants being grown in several rooms. Two Albanian men were found hiding in the three-storey property in Clayport Street and one claimed he had been put there by people smugglers. Bodycam footage from the October 5 raid shows officers stumbling on the secret entrance before discovering dozens of cannabis plants inside.

Klajdi Shehu, 23, was spotted by police moving a fridge from the wall which revealed the secret entrance to the property. Fellow grower Klajdi Miraka, 33, was found hiding in the loft.

Bodycam footage of the cannabis farm found in Northumberland

When interviewed by police, Shehu denied involvement in cannabis production and said he had been sleeping in the building.

Police found a large cannabis farm rigged with sophisticated lighting systems spread across all floors. The court heard Shehu claimed Albanian people smugglers who got him into the UK had told him to stay there.