The One Show host Roman Kemp was quick to apologise to BBC viewers for an incident involving Zachary Levi on Monday night’s episode. The Shazam actor got a little too passionate when talking about his fellow co-stars and swore live on-air.

Levi, who is also renowned for his role in Disney’s Tangled in 2010, starred as Billy Batson in 2019’s Shazam. The 42-year-old appeared on the programme alongside Dame Helen Mirren to discuss the upcoming release of Shazam: Fury of the Gods.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to The One Show presenters Roman Kemp and Alex Jones, Zachary Levi said: “You add to the mix the incredibly beautiful, talented women. Helen Mirren and Lucy Lu and Rachel Zegler who are all the daughters of Atlas and they are p****d off.”

Quickly following the actor’s slip of tongue, the Capital FM host rushed to address the viewers and said: “We would just like to apologise for any language that you may have heard a moment ago. Certain words mean different things on different sides of the world.”

Most Popular

Zachary Levi was left puzzled following the on-air apology, seemingly not understanding what he had said that was wrong. He enthused: “What did we say? Oh my God I can’t wait to watch this on the internet.”

An equally confused Dame Helen gestured towards her Shazam co-star and asked: “Was it me or him?”. Roman continued to make light of the situation and instead pinned the slip-up on his co-host Alex Jones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Credit: BBC Pictures / Getty Images