CCTV captures three masked robbers threatening shopkeeper with BB gun and knife before trying to plunder till
CCTV video captures the moment three masked robbers threatened a shopkeeper with a BB gun and a knife before trying to rip out the till.
Callum Groves, Joshua Woods, and Jack Weston charged a convenience store in Chilwell on September 23. One intruder wielded a knife, with another waving what looked like a handgun at a staff member.
The shopkeeper, a man in his seventies, suffered minor injuries after being restrained by one of the group, while the others tried to rip out the till. After failing to do so, they raided the cigarette counter before getting into a waiting car outside.
Groves, Weston, and Woods were charged with robbery, having an imitation firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence, and threatening a person with a blade. After pleading guilty, Groves, 25, of Hartshorn Close, Thurmaston, Leicestershire, was jailed for four years, Weston, 23, of Cuffling Drive, Leicester, was sentenced to four years and three months in prison and Woods, 29, of Chilcombe Walk, Leicester, was jailed for four years and three months.