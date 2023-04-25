Andrew Parker Bowles, the Queen Consort’s first husband will be ‘front and centre’ at the coronation, according to reports in The Sunday Times. He and Camilla married in 1973 and have two children together, Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes.

Camilla and Andrew Parker Bowles separated in the 1980’s and finalised a divorce in 1995. Camilla then went on to marry King Charles in 2005.

While Andrew Parker Bowles will be ‘front and centre’ to watch his first wife be crowned, Camilla’s two grandchildren Freddie and Gus, 13, will have a role as ‘pages of honour’ in the coronation. The pair will carry the train of Camilla’s robes during the ceremony.

The news of Queen Camilla’s ex-husband attending the ceremony comes after it was revealed Sarah Ferguson, the ex-wife of Prince Andrew, was not invited to the historic occasion. The Duchess of York confirmed she will not be part of the 2,000 guests, saying: “I’m not invited because it’s a state occasion. Being divorced you can’t have it both ways.

"I am enjoying being divorced to my husband - not from my husband. I am close with King Charles and Camilla. The great thing at this moment is the unity of family. In private I can be there. It’s a great feeling to be part of the family."

The coronation of King Charles III is set to take place on Saturday, May 6. It will be followed by a coronation concert at Windsor Castle on May 7 and a national bank holiday on May 8.

The coronation of King Charles III and Queen Consort, Camilla takes place in May. Photo by Rob Jefferies/Getty Images

