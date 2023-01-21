A motorist has been branded “selfish” and “dangerous” after they were caught speeding at 128 mph on an icy dual carriageway. Traffic officers recorded the jaw-dropping figure earlier this week.

The incident took place on the A303 in Somerset which has a 70 mph speed limit. It comes at a time when over 100 reports of road-related incidents were reported in the area between 6pm and 11pm on Monday (January 16) alone.

Astonished Avon and Somerset Police officers took to Twitter to shame the motorist. Branding them “reckless”, they made their feelings apparent over the motorist almost doubling the speed limit in treacherous conditions.

They said: “Reckless, selfish & dangerous - this driver was captured at 128 mph by one of our enforcement officers a couple of days ago. It’s the A303 in Somerset & a 70mph limit which in the cold and icy conditions we’re experiencing is too high, so nearly double that is [angry emojji]!”

