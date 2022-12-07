Prime minister Rishi Sunak is back in the spotlight this week with another round of PMQs today. Mr Sunak heads to the House of Commons for the weekly event just days after being the subject of an open letter written by 19 charities calling on him to prevent a rise in suicides as a result of the cost of living crisis.

Mr Sunak will face off with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer with his regular cohort of cabinet ministers sat beside and around him. Amongst those, will be the likes of Suella Braverman, Dominic Raab and Therese Coffey.

PMQs is an opportunity for MPs to scrutinise the prime minister and the government. Today will be the first PMQs held by Rishi Sunak since Conservative peer Michelle Mone asked to take a leave of absence over claims she benefited financially from a company she recommended for a Covid-19 contract.

If you want to follow proceedings in the House of Commons, here’s all you need to know about what time the questions will get underway and how you can watch them unfold live.

