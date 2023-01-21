Piers Morgan’s most recent episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored on TalkTV has left many social media users calling the former News of the World editor out for misogyny. The calls come after Morgan made comments regarding pop icon Madonna , who earlier this week announced a raft of London tour dates as part of her Celebration world tour.

Speaking to co-host Jeremy Kyle about the promotional video announcing the world tour, Morgan said “I think she’s become the most grotesque, trainwreck embarrassment in the history of world entertainment.” Morgan also complained about Madonna “trying to be a sex kitten thing when you’re in your sixties”.

Morgan’s comments sparked outrage on social media, with many taking to Twitter to accuse him of misogynistic comments and ageism. One Twitter user remarked this isn’t the first time Piers Morgan had launched an attack on the Queen of Pop: “Piers Morgan making gross ageist remarks about Madonna is nothing new, considering that he’s been making gross ageist remarks about her since she was in her early thirties.”

Another Twitter user simply tweeted “I think Piers should cover up his mouth, forget about whether older women should cover up their bodies” while one user of the social media platform was quick to remind Morgan of his last possible correspondence with Madonna and her team.

“Remember when you said you’d never have her on life stories then her manager leaked the letter you sent her begging her to be on it. Madonna’s a legend who smashed barriers for female artists and has always been an LGBT+ ally. What have you done to make the world a better place?”

Madonna The Celebration Tour at London O2

Madonna begins her series of shows at London’s The O2 from October 14 2023, with tickets available now through Ticketmaster .