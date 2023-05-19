Phillip Schofield’s brother jailed after sexually abusing boy

The brother of TV presenter Phillip Schofield has been jailed for 12 years for sexually abusing a child. Timothy Schofield was found guilty in April of 11 sexual offences involving the boy between 2016 and 2019.

The 54-year-old was also sacked from his job as a civilian worker for Avon and Somerset Police following the verdict. Phillip Schofield said after the conviction: “As far as I am concerned, I no longer have a brother.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The defendant, from Bath, was convicted of three counts of causing a child to watch sexual activity and three of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child, reports BBC News . He was further convicted of three counts of causing a child to engage in sexual activity and two of sexual activity with a child.

Timothy Schofield was found guilty in April of 11 sexual offences involving a child between 2016 and 2019.

Most Popular

The victim was interviewed by police after telling a school councillor about the abuse and said he felt he had been “blackmailed emotionally” by Schofield.