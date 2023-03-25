News you can trust since 1948
Phillip Schofield to be replaced on This Morning next week by ITV show’s Friday host Alison Hammond

A replacement has been drafted in to take Phillip Schofield’s place on ITV’s This Morning

Chelsie Sewell
By Chelsie Sewell
Published 25th Mar 2023, 12:17 GMT- 1 min read

Phillip Schofield is set to be replaced on This Morning next week with another famous face taking his spot on the ITV sofa. Alison Hammond has been drafted in as a replacement to present the show alongside Holly Willoughby.

Alison made the announcement on Loose Women on Friday (March 24). She said: "On Monday’s This Morning, Shirley Ballas will be here as she reveals why her latest project will be more competitive than Strictly." Co-host Dermot O’Leary added: "David Domoney has all you need to know about getting your garden ready for Spring."

Alison then chimed in to say: "Guess what, I’m going to be hosting. Monday, 10 o’clock, see you there!"

Holly and Phil usually present the show Monday to Thursday, whilst Alison and Dermot take over on Fridays. But there has been speculation about a change of This Morning presenters next year.

    Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield guest starred in Coronation Street in 2018 (Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
    However, an ITV spokesperson said: “We do not comment on speculation about artists’ contracts." This Morning airs on weekdays at 10am on ITV.

