Peterborough has revealed their lucky numbers

Peterborough locals have revealed the numbers they turn to for luck - and seven is the most popular.

Researchers who polled 2,565 adults – including those living in Peterborough – found three in 10 locals consider seven to be the digit which brings them fortune.

Three is the next most favoured number, followed by four, two and 14.

Carried out on behalf of 888 online casino the research found 43 per cent of those living locally have a lucky digit.

Rather than any specific reason, 39 per cent chose their number simply because they felt a connection to it.

While a quarter (26 per cent) picked their digit because it relates to their birthdate or month.

It also emerged 67 per cent of Peterborough locals with a lucky number believe the numerical figure has brought them in good fortune.

The most popular situation for using their lucky numbers is picking lottery numbers (74 per cent).

This is followed by occasions when they need to choose something but can’t make up their mind (28 per cent) and when betting on roulette wheels (26 per cent).

The study, which was carried out through OnePoll, also found 13 per cent have a number they associate with bad luck – and the digit they consider most unlucky is 13.

Peterborough's lucky numbers

7 3 4 2 14 1 5 6 8 9 12 28 11 13 21 26 30 666 15 17

