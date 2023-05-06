Anti-monarchy protesters have been arrested ahead of the King’s coronation this morning (May 6). Social media footage shows the chief executive of anti-monarchy group Republic being arrested by police in Westminster prior to the coronation procession.

Photos show members of the group wearing yellow ‘Not My King’ T-shirts near Trafalgar Square in London. Meanwhile up to 2,000 people are expected to join peaceful ‘Not My King’ protests in Trafalgar Square today.

On Wednesday, the Metropolitan Police said they would have an ‘extremely low threshold’ for protests during the coronation celebrations, and that demonstrators could expect ‘swift action’.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Ade Adelekan said: “We want Londoners and visitors coming to the city to enjoy this historic and momentous occasion safely and securely.

“We have been planning for this occasion for some time; the Met has a long history of policing such events and we will draw upon our diverse expertise from across our organisation, using officers and specialist units to keep people safe and tackle any arising issues.

The Metropolitan Police said they have deployed 11,500 officers across the city in one of their largest operations yet. The Met police have now issued a statement confirming the arrests.

The issued a statement on Twitter which read: “A significant police operation is under way in central London. We have made a number of arrests in the area of Carlton House Terrace.

“The individuals have been held on suspicion of breaching the peace.”

The Met Police said four people in the area of St Martin’s Lane were arrested and held on suspicion of conspiracy to cause public nuisance. Meanwhile a further three were arrested in the area of Wellington Arch on suspicion of possessing articles to cause criminal damage.

