Gamers in the United Kingdom now have the opportunity to repair their broken or faulty Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons free of charge, it has been confirmed. The new policy change also allows people to take advantage of the repairs even if their warranty has expired.

Owners of Nintendo gaming systems have been experiencing a frustrating issue with Joy-Cons called drifting, referred to technically as responsiveness syndrome. Repairs often cost more than replacements, but the new policy shows Nintendo’s commitment to offering them for free.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company’s free drifting repair programme was first introduced in the United States and other territories. But it has now been rolled out to the UK and across Europe as Nintendo wants to take pride in producing high-quality and durable products.

It has been clarified that even if your 24-month manufacturer’s warranty period has expired, or if the issue is caused by regular wear and tear, you are eligible for the repairs. There is no limit on how long you must own the Nintendo product, but note that other problems are not included.

Most Popular

Reacting to the news, Which? director of policy and advocacy Rocio Concha said in a statement: “Nintendo Switch ‘drift’ has been plaguing gamers for years, and many consumers have been left out of pocket buying expensive replacement controllers, so it’s positive that the video game giant has committed to lifelong free repairs.

“Which? tests found that these chronic Nintendo Switch controller problems are likely due to a mechanical fault – pointing to design flaws that Nintendo must address to prevent faulty controllers ending up in people’s homes in the first place.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “As well as free repairs, Nintendo also needs to commit to compensation, refunds or replacements for any consumers who have been impacted by this issue since the launch of the console and promote this scheme so that consumers know that support is available.”

How to book a free drifting Joy-Cons repair with Nintendo

You can now repair the Joy-Cons of your Nintendo Switch for free if it is suffering from drifting - Credit: Adobe