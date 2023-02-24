It has been confirmed today (February 24) the dates that junior doctors across the UK will strike in March. BMA members will take industrial action for three consecutive days.

Junior doctors will strike from Monday March 13 through until the morning of Thursday March 16. The union has asked members not to start any shifts after 6.59 am on March 13 or before 6:59 am on March 16.

Members voted in favour of strike action in a ballot, the results of which were confirmed earlier this month. 37,000 members in England voted for the action.

The strike will include a full stoppage of work, including nights, on-call shifts and non-resident work. The BMA has described that an “unprecedented” number of members feel strike action is the only way to make the government listen to them.

The BMA junior doctors committee said junior doctors are "demoralised, angry and no longer willing to work for wages that have seen a real terms decline of over 26% in the past 15 years".

Junior doctors were joined by campaign group “Keep Our NHS Public” who flew banners and held placards that read “Underfunding isn’t working” and “Where are our new hospitals?”.

