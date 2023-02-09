The NFL Super Bowl is just days away with many excited to see the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs. However, the halftime show will no doubt once again steal the limelight with Rihanna expected to make her return to performing.

The Super Bowl has become more than just football, the three hour event has people tuning in around the world for a first look at exclusive movie trailers, ads and of course, the iconic halftime show which may be more famous than the actual game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the years some of the biggest names in the music industry have taken to the stage, with artists vying for the spot all year round. Some of the A-list artists include Beyonce, Madonna, Prince and many more.

The shows have been watched by millions around the world, with many people just tuning in for the halftime show. This year may in fact break that record with Pop Princess Rihanna due to make a triumphant comeback to the stage this year.

Most Popular

This will be the first time she will take to the stage since her performance ‘Diamonds’ at the 2018 Grammys. Fans have been desperately awaiting new music from the singer for six years, and it’s expected that Rihanna will announce a new tour and music on the way during the performance.

Interested in which Super Bowl performance has made the most from YouTube views, the experts at O nlinecasinos.co.uk analysed halftime performances since 2007 via Influencer Marketing Hub to determine the Super Bowl halftime performances predicted to have made the most from YouTube views.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Most watched Super Bowl halftime shows

The top spot was taken by Coldplay’s 2016 performance which included guest appearances from Beyoncé and Bruno Mars back at the 50th Super Bowl 50. The performance has received 267 million views on YouTube and made an estimated earning of £411,522.

Coldplay Ft. Beyonce & Bruno Mars (2016) - 267 million views Shakira & J.Lo (2020) - 264 million views Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J Blige, Kendrick Lamar (2022) - 160 million views Lady Gaga (2017) - 75 million views Katy Perry ft Missy Elliott and Lenny Kravitz (2015) - 75 million views The Weeknd (2021) - 54 million views Prince (2007) - 52 million views Madonna (2012) - 33 million views Justin Timberlake (2018) - 30 million views Maroon 5 ft Travis Scott and Big Boi - 20 million views

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How to watch NFL Super Bowl 2023

For anyone in the UK who wants to watch the Super Bowl 2023 and its halftime show, there are multiple options available. The entire event will be shown on ITV1 and Sky Sports, with the broadcast starting at 10.45pm on Sunday (February 12) with the halftime show expected to start at 1.30am on Monday (February 13).

You can also stream the event on ITVX , NowTV or if you have a NFL Game Pass. You can sign up for NowTV and Sky Sports here .