New beach rules for dog owners which could land you a fine this summer.

Taking your dog for a walk along the beach might be one of those film-like scenarios, strolling along the coast while your canine friend runs around looking happier than ever. But from May 1, new rules come into force that can land dog owners a hefty fine if you fail to comply.

Dogs are allowed on a vast majority of UK beaches around the country from October 1 to April 30, but as we enter the warmer months, the rules change. Between May 1 and September 30, dogs are only allowed on certain beaches.

The restrictions are enforced under Public Spaces Protection Orders (PSPO), and walking your four-legged friend on a beach where dogs aren’t allowed could land you a fine of about £60 to £100 for your first offence. The restrictions may vary depending on the beach, however, and some areas might permit dogs on leads, or on leads on promenades but not on the beach itself, or a full on ban.

To ensure you don’t land a hefty fine for a simple dog walk, make sure you check with your local authority for any specific restrictions and rules. The only exemption from any rules and restrictions are guide dogs, who are allowed on the beach at any time.

