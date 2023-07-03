An investigation has been launched after a man and a woman were found dead inside a Premier Inn hotel room in East London. The police said the mysterious scene was discovered just before 1pm on Saturday (July 1) after the pair were found unresponsive in the hotel room in Mercury Gardens, Romford.

According to a report by the Independent , an “unknown substance” was also found in the room. Police said what they found was ‘unexpected’ and both fire and ambulance services were in attendance.

A statement read: “Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service and the London Fire Brigade. A man and a woman were pronounced dead at the scene. Specialist officers also attended due to concerns about a substance that was found at the scene.

“The deaths are being treated as unexpected and further enquiries are taking place to establish the circumstances.”

Premier Inn said they are attempting to help authorities with the investigation. It said: “Our thoughts are with the friends and family of these guests at this terribly sad time. Our team are assisting the police with their investigation.”