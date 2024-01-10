We could see names such as Ken, Cillian and David climbing up the baby name rankings.

It has been predicted that babies being born this year may have their names chosen based on successful film and television from last year.

According to British label manufacturer mynametags.com, the most popular films and television of 2023 such as Barbie, Oppenheimer, Sex Education and Love Island have led to inspiration for baby names.

Following the release of Barbie and Oppenheimer on the same day last year and the cultural phenomenon that ensued with both movies, names of actors and fictional characters could be possible choices for babies being born this year.

For example, the name Ken could be due to make a comeback following the success of Barbie, and the role that Ryan Gosling played in the movie - with three newborns being named Ken in 2022, following the announcement of the Barbie movie.

Other Barbie-related names are also expected to rise in popularity, including Margot (after lead actor Margot Robbie), as well as Sasha, the name of the young girl in the movie played by Ariana Greenblatt.

Oppenheimer, which was the second most popular film of the year, is also said to provide inspiration for baby names, particularly Cillian - after lead actor and Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy.

But it isn’t just popular movies that are giving parents-to-be an idea of what to name their child, as Netflix hits are also leading to inspiration.

Sex Education, which was first released in 2019 and aired its fourth season on the platform last year, has unique character names, which have climbed up the baby name rankings such as Maeve and Otis.

Beckham, the Netflix documentary about David Beckham and his family could also spark a new generation of David’s.

This isn’t the first time that David Beckham has inspired baby names, as his name climbed up the rankings in 2006, following the FIFA World Cup.

Finally, the names that celebrities give their own babies are also set to lead the rankings in 2024, as has been the case for many years.

Following the birth of Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury’s child, Bambi, Google searches for Disney-inspired names have rocketed.

The Kardashian’s and their baby name choices have inspired baby names in the past, and could potentially do so again, following several new additions to the high-profile family.

Lars B Andersen, Managing Director at mynametags.com, said: “Naming a child can be an agonising decision to make as a parent. With thousands of beautiful and unique names, choosing the right one can feel overwhelming. So, it’s no surprise that Brits are taking inspiration from their favourite films, TV series, and reality shows.

