M&Co has announced it’s closing another 43 stores this month after entering administration. The fashion retailer will close the doors of 170 branches this year as the stores were put up for auction by administrators Teneo.

M&Co’s brand and intellectual property were sold in a separate sale to Yours Clothing. However, high street stores are still expected to close. Over the past few weeks, the retailer has been running a closing sale, with hugely discounted products in a bid to shift remaining stock.

The M&Co website is currently not in operation but a notice on the site reads: “’M&Co online is no longer trading. AK Retail has acquired the M&Co brand, with plans to relaunch the web platform in the coming months.

“Some of our stores will remain open to shop for a limited time, with EVERYTHING AT LEAST 50% OFF. To check if your nearest store is still open visit M&Co Store Locator.

“If you have recently ordered from mandco.com, you can still track your order via the link in your despatch email. Our Customer Care team are still available if you have questions about orders, returns or refunds: https://support.mandco.com

“Thank you to all our customers from the whole team at M&Co.”

M&Co store closures in April - full list

M&Co are closing all their 170 stores this year putting 1910 jobs at risk after they went into administration for a second time in two years. (Photo by Martin Pope/Getty Images)

Alnwick - April 22

Alton - April 18

Attleborough - April 18

Bathgate - April 13

Bexhill - April 20

Blandford Forum - April 22

Brighouse - April 20

Buckingham - N/A

Castle Douglas - April 20

Christchurch - April 20

Congleton - April 15

Crewkerne - April 13

Crowborough - April 13

Dunoon - April 18

East Grinstead - April 22

Egham - April 15

Exmouth - April 20

Faversham - April 15

Garstang - April 20

Guisborough - April 18

Haverhill - April 15

Helensburgh - April 20

Inverurie - April 22

Irvine - April 13

Kirkintilloch - April 22

Largs - April 22

Melton Mowbray - April 20

Milngavie - April 20

Northallerton - April 22

Oban - April 13

Orkney - April 15

Oswestry - April 22

Peterhead - April 15

Portishead - April 22

Romsey - April 18

Saffron Walden - April 22

Sandbach - April 13

Sleaford - April 15

St Neots - April 20

Stowmarket - April 13

Stroud - April 22

Sudbury - April 15

Warminster - April 20

