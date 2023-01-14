McDonald’s has launched a series of new offers to celebrate the release of its new campaign Raise Your Arches. The deals will span across a fortnight later this month, with the first allowing fans to snap up a burger for the “eyebrow raising” price of £1.49.

McDonald’s fans can also get their hands on a “core item” for £1.99 on a number of days as well as 10% off their order with a minimum £10 spend. The campaign includes the release of a brand new TV ad that tells the story of a group of office workers who conspire to get a McDonald’s , created by award-winning Shaun of the Dead director Edgar Wright .

Fans will be able to interact with the campaign by accessing dedicated Snapchat and Instagram lenses which raise the user’s eyebrows to the beat of Yello’s ‘Oh Yeah’ track, allowing fans to share and invite their friends to get a McDonald’s . The song accompanies the new TV ad, which launched on screens this week.

Michelle Graham-Clare, senior vice president and chief marketing officer at McDonald’s UK and Ireland , said: “In a challenging time, our Raise Your Arches invitation to McDonald’s provides the nation with a small but much-needed moment to let go and feel good. We hope the campaign raises arches and smiles across the country and I can’t wait to see everyone get involved.”

McDonald’s January offers - full list

To ease the January gloom, McDonald’s is treating customers to a bumper fortnight of tasty deals every day from Monday, January 16 until Sunday, January 27, with further offers to be announced over the coming weeks.

Customers can get the deals exclusively via the McDonald’s UK app , with the the first offer out the door on Blue Monday (January 16).

Monday, January 16 – £1.49 for a Core Item

– £1.49 for a Core Item Tuesday, January 17 – 15% off with £10 minimum spend

– 15% off with £10 minimum spend Wednesday, January 18 – Spend £15, save £5

– Spend £15, save £5 Thursday, January 19 – £1.99 for a Core Item

– £1.99 for a Core Item Friday, January 20 – 10% off with £10 minimum spend

– 10% off with £10 minimum spend Saturday, January 21 - £1.99 for a Core Item

- £1.99 for a Core Item Sunday, January 22 - £1.99 for a Core Item

