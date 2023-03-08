The McDonald’s NHS worker 20% discount, a campaign by the fast food giant to thank emergency workers for their hard work during the coronavirus pandemic, is set to continue. The offer was initially planned to be scrapped on March 31.

This is the second time the offer has been extended. It was supposed to end on Dec 31 last year, but it was extended for three more months. The special deal is available for NHS staff to use when purchasing food through the McDonald’s app . NHS Money Saving blog, NHS Discount Offers confirmed that the offer has been extended, but provided no further details on the latest deadline.

Steve Bater, spokesperson at NHS Discount Offers said the McDonald’s 20% discount has been one of the most popular food discounts for NHS staff to take advantage of in the last year or so and it’s been a great way for NHS staff to save on their McDonald’s takeaways.

He added: “The cost of living crisis continues and every little helps as we look to save money wherever we can. It’s really appreciated that McDonald’s has been helping NHS staff save.”

The offer is available at the majority of McDonald’s restaurants in the UK; however, a small number are exempt, so check the McDonald’s website for more information.

How NHS staff can get 20% off at McDonald’s

McDonald’s NHS staff discount of 20% is now continuing past March 31. To get the discount, sign up for the McDonald’s app using your NHS email address to get it. Wait about 48 hours for the offer to appear in the app’s deals section before using it.