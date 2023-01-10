Matt Hancock was spotted browsing a market stall in Turkey, prompting jokes he was "there for a hair transplant". The former health secretary who recently took part in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! was filmed outside the Grand Bazaar, Istanbul, on Sunday (January 8).

Onlooker Abdul Al-Kadiri, 29, was surprised to spot the politician shopping at a fashion dupe stall and questioned if he was there for a "hair transplant". Abdul, a journalist and filmmaker, said: “I couldn’t believe it when I saw him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was looking at him for about two minutes before I realised it actually was him. It was so random.He’s either there for a hair transplant or to get his teeth done. You don’t go to Turkey for a holiday. Especially at the moment – it’s freezing."

People joked about his visit on Twitter - saying: " Matt Hancock spotted buying a fake t-shirt in Turkey. Wonder if he’s getting a hair transplant." On Twitter, another wrote: " Matt Hancock was spotted in Turkey lol. Probably getting a new hair transplant with that cheque lol."

Most Popular

Another wrote on Twitter: "Is Matt Hancock getting a hair transplant in Turkey?" Another on TikTok said: "Is he getting his teeth done?"

Mr Hancock responded to the claims on his TikTok account , saying: “So, I just got back to the office to find a journalist has called to ask if I went to Istanbul at the weekend to have hair transplants and veneers.

Advertisement Hide Ad