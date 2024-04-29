Tyrone James, 41, attacked the victim outside a pub in Station Street, Kirkby-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire. He then walked away from the scene before CCTV cameras captured him running back to his car and driving away. The victim suffered knife wounds to his torso and back and was left with life-altering injuries after the stabbing on October 22 2023. Moments before the incident, James also punched another man in the face.