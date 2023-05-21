Made In Chelsea stars Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo have married for a second time. This time, their wedding took place in a lavish Spanish ceremony after a 16-month engagement on Saturday (May 20).

Last month, the reality TV stars officially married at the Chelsea Registry Office in London In front of their loved ones. This time around, Sophie walked down the aisle in front of friends and fellow famous faces.

Today’s wedding ceremony took place in Sotogrande, which is the largest privately-owned residential development in Andalusia, southern Spain. Sophie, 29, wore an elegant, embroidered lace dress after teasing the nuptials on Instagram on Friday.

Famous faces such as Strictly Come Dancing’s Giovanni Pernice and Made In Chelsea stars, including Millie Mackintosh and Oliver Proudlock, are thought to have been in attendance. Kate Moss’ half sister Lottie Moss also attended.

Jamie, 34, wore a traditional black suit and designer sunglasses to complete the look. The pair shared their excitement the day before with a caption on Instagram which read “we’re getting married tomorrow”.

Sophie’s bridesmaids were treated to a mani-pedi to prepare for the big event. One of Sophie’s friends, Georgie Le Roux shared a picture of Sophie wearing a sparkly gold dress with a front split.

Did Spencer Matthews go to Jamie Laing’s wedding?

Jamie’s friend Spencer Matthews didn’t go to the London wedding but happily witnessed the event in Spain. The reality TV star claimed he wasn’t invited to Jamie’s first wedding after fans slammed him for failing to show up.

Sophie Habboo’s short wedding dress

Sophie wore a short white dress for her first wedding, which perfectly matched the casual vibes of her husband’s designer sunglasses. Her satin gown featured off-the-shoulder sleeves and an asymmetric hemline. For the second wedding, bride Sophie wore a more traditional floor length white wedding gown as she said “I Do”.

Which Made In Chelsea stars went to the wedding?

If you’re a reality TV fan, you’ll probably recognise a few of the famous faces from Sophie and Jamie’s wedding. A host of Made In Chelsea cast members are thought to have been invited, including: