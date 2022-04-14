Love sandwiches? Taste tester wanted to judge ‘Britain’s best butty’ - how to apply

The British Sandwich Week

If you are obsessed with sandwiches then this could just be the dream job for you.

British Sandwich Week has joined up with the Grammys of the sandwich calendar, The Sandwich & Food to Go Awards, to find the UK’s biggest sandwich fan to be an official judge at this year’s awards.

They are calling on someone sandwich-obsessed to apply for the role which includes taste testing 24 sandwiches designed by top chefs as they compete to win ‘Britain’s best butty’.

You will join a panel of industry experts, attend the prestigious award ceremony and be given overnight accommodation.

If you think this is the dream role for you, carry on reading to find out more about the job and how you can apply - you will have to be quick as applications close this Friday (15 April).

What is the dream job for sandwich lovers?

You will be responsible for taste testing 24 of the finest and most innovative sandwiches, joining a panel of industry experts including celebrity chef Theo Randall to decide this year’s winner.

As part of the role, you and a companion will be able to attend the prestigious award ceremony in London as a guest of honour on Thursday 5 May 2022 held at the Royal Lancaster.

The winners will be revealed by Theo Randall and comedian Jo Caulfied during the gala dinner.

The organisers will also provide you with overnight accommodation and rail travel to and from the event.

You will be munching your way through sandwiches designed by the UK’s top sandwich designers, selecting a winner in each category and overall ‘best in show’.

What is the salary?

The role is voluntary and unpaid - rather there is a payment in sandwiches for it is more about the experience of judging and attending the prestigious London event.

You will also be able to keep your current job while you are helping out.

Jim Winship, director of The British Sandwich & Food to Go Association, explains more about the dream job: “We should stress that the role is unpaid and voluntary, it’s not a way for somebody to earn a crust, but it’s sure to be a fun experience!

“Plus, you will get to attend The Sammies Awards dinner with a guest of your choice.”

Mr Winship added: “The Sammies is always a highlight in the calendar and a great party that the entire industry looks forward to each year, and nobody more so than the judges.

“The awards dinner is also a precursor to the annual British Sandwich Week, a seven-day celebration aiming to support the industry and celebrate the nation’s love of a good sarnie.”

Who should apply?

If you are a lover of sandwiches and think you could be a good judge of just what maes a delicious sarnie, then you should think of applying for the role.

Mr Winship said: “If you’re batty about butties, have a penchant for paninis and think sampling some of the county’s most innovative sandwich creations sounds like your idea of heaven, then we need to hear from you.

“Superior tastebuds, along with a demonstrable obsession with sandwiches, are key attributes of our ideal candidate.”

He added: “We do advise the successful applicant to wear comfy clothes on the day, as we have a lot of sandwiches to get through!”

The ideal candidate will be selected on their suitability for the role after filling in the application form which includes a reason as to why you think you should be selected, and your favourite sandwich filling.

To apply for the dream job, head to their website.

Applications are open until Friday 15 April, and the successful candidate will be notified by Friday 22 April.