Love Island 2023 hasn’t even hit our screens yet and it’s already unveiled a huge twist to the new series. The public will not get a one-off vote on which bombshell interrupts love in the villa first.

The full line up has already been announced for this year’s Winter Love Island and the original cast of ten are ready to slap on the factor 50 and start looking for love. However, it won’t be that easy for the new batch of singletons, as ITV execs have given the public the chance to throw a spanner into the mix.

For the first time ever, viewers at home have the chance to vote in an islander of their choice to test the couples once they think they’re settled in. Voting has already opened on the Love Island App and the bombshell with the highest number of votes will be the first to be thrown into the villa.

Here’s the bombshells the public will get to choose between and how to vote

Who are the Love Island bombshells?

Ellie Spence

Ellie Spence Love Island 2023

The 25-year-old Business Development Executive from Norwich has been single for three years and is now looking to find herself a husband. She describes herself as fun, caring, smart, and very flirty.

Speaking to ITV about something no one knows about her, she said: “When I was drunk I climbed over the gates of my friend’s house, fell and almost lost my leg. I was in hospital for two weeks but they stitched me back up.

“It left me with a big scar on my leg but I’m so blasé about it, if I’m in a bikini you can’t not see it.”

Tom Clare

Tom Clare Love ISland 2023

The 23-year-old semi-professional footballer from Barnsely is looking to find someone he can share life with. He describes himself as loyal, trustworthy and family-oriented and is a secret High School Musical buff.

Speaking to ITV about what gives him the ‘ick, he said: “When someone’s stuck up. They can be a 10/10 but if they’re stuck up… another one for me is bad oral hygiene and a random one is ‘birthday make-up’ - you know when make-up is done professionally for an event and it’s just too much, like blue eyeshadow and stuff? Girls don’t need that.”

How to vote for the Love Island 2023 bombshells