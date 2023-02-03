While this year’s series of Winter Love Island continues to heat up, more drama is soon set to kick off in the villa as another plot twist is on its way. A number of bombshells may have already entered the Love Island villa to stir things up for the original contestants, but fans are waiting for the infamous Casa Amor episodes to really put the couples to the test.

Casa Amor is the second Love Island villa, where half of the contestants (divided by gender) will be placed to mix with a group of new islanders. In the original villa, the remaining islanders will also be met with a host of new faces to test their loyalty. Over three to four days, the islanders will get to know the new contestants before they have to make a choice to recouple or stay with their original partner.

In previous years, the Casa Amor recoupling has either made couples stronger or torn them apart in dramatic scenes leaving fans on the edge of their seats. Iconic Casa Amor recouplings include Millie Court finding out about Liam Reardon’s antics with Lillie Haynes in 2021 and the end of Amy Hart and Curtis Pritchard’s relationship in 2019.

But will Casa Amor return to the ITV2 series this year and when will it take place? Here’s everything you need to know.

Will Casa Amor return for Love Island 2023?

Each Love Island series contains a Casa Amor segment, including the previous winter series, and it seems the second villa could be returning to the ITV show this year.

Love Island presenter Maya Jama has landed back in South Africa, where the show is filmed, leading fans to speculate that Casa Amor is on its way. The host tagged Cape Town as her location on an Instagram story on February 2.

When could Casa Amor start?

While an official Casa Amor start date is yet to be announced by ITV, previous seasons have seen the plot twist take place between episodes 25 and 30, which is around four or five weeks into the season.

When the first Winter Love Island series kicked off in 2020, Love Island producers brought back the Casa Amor twist from Episode 22, which aired on February 3. If this year’s series follows the same format as previous years, Casa Amor will begin on February 6.

When is the Winter Love Island final?

ITV is yet to announce an official date for the last episode of Love Island 2023. However, the series usually takes place over eight weeks, with the winter version likely to follow suit.