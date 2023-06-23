Love Island fans got a shock last night as familiar face Kady McDermott teased her return to the show as a bombshell. McDermott was known for being fiery and providing a host of rewatchable moments from the hit ITV2 show.

When asked about why she’s returning to the show, she said: “Not many people can say they’ve been on Love Island, let alone have done it twice!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think I’m known from season 2 for being so chaotic. People always ask, ‘Do you have regrets?’ expecting me to say yes, but I was so true to myself and I was 100% authentic”, she said. “I’ll still be like that now, but seven years on, I am more mature. I’m still the fiery pocket rocket but I know what I want and what I don’t want.”

But what does the former season two bombshell have in store for the Majorcan villa.

Most Popular

Who is Kady McDermott?

Kady McDermott is a 27-year-old freelance make-up artist from Stevenage. McDermott is one of the most popular contestants from Love Island with an Instagram following of 1.2 million.

When was Kady McDermott last on Love Island?

Kady McDermott appeared on the second series of Love Island, where she coupled up with Scott Thomas. The pair finished third in their series behind runners-up Alex Bowen & Oliva Buckland and series winners Cara De La Hoyde & Nathan Massey.

Who has Kady McDermott got her eyes on this year?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked about who she’s keen to crack on with in the villa, McDermott responded: “Zach’s my number one, Tyrique on looks, but he might need his ego putting down a little bit. “I also want to get to know Mitch. Age is a big thing for me, immaturity in a man for me, it’s just a complete no.

Kady McDermott teased her return to the show as a bombshell

She added: “I don’t like boys that are too cheeky, I just don’t trust them. Zach seems the most chilled and is nice to look at.”

Is Kady McDermott still with Scott Thomas?

Despite moving to Manchester after the show, the pair split up just one year into their relationship. Since then, McDermott dated TOWIE star Myles Barnett but confirmed their split in May 2021.