A Scottish footballer is set to join Love Island as one of several bombshells to enter during Casa Amor, which is set to return this weekend and was teased in the most recent episode on Thursday evening (June 29).

Love Island bosses have reportedly lined up 28-year-old Ouzy See, from Edinburgh who is set to be the third footballer to appear on season 10 of the popular ITV show. He is also a model, signed to the same agency as current islander and fellow Scot, Ella.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He plays for Scottish league one outfit Edinburgh FC, who finished sixth last season in a league consisting of 10 teams. According to Transfermarkt, he finished the season with six goals and three assists.

A source told MailOnline: “Ouzy is handsome, charming, and is looking to settle down… so he is everything the girls are looking for and more.

Most Popular

“Producers are hoping he will turn heads and they predict sparks will fly between him and Ella, given he is certainly her type.

“Ella knows that Tyrique will be tempted by the Casa Amor arrivals, he’s the villa’s biggest flirt, and there’s no reason why she shouldn’t pursue other options.”

Love Island series 10 starts tonight

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad