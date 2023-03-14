Kai and Sanam were crowned the winners of Winter Love Island 2023 last night

Love Island has now opened applications for the upcoming summer series after Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan were crowned the winners of Winter Love Island 2023 last night (March 13). The couple won the £50,000 cash prize by a landslide victory of 44% and made Love Island history as the first Casa Amor couple to win the show.

Lana Jenkins and Ron Hall, who faced a turbulent time in the South African villa, came in second place after receiving 30% of the public vote. Sammie Elishi and Tom Clare came in third place with 24%, while Tanya Manhenga and Shaq Muhammad came in fourth place with just 2% of the public vote.

The Winter Love Island final came just days after Casey O’Gorman and Rosie Seabrook were voted off the show by the public and Will Young and Jessie Winter were brutally dumped by their fellow islanders. The two couples faced a showdown in Sunday’s episode of Love Island Aftersun after host Maya Jama exposed Casey for comments he made about Jessie while on the show.

The couples will reunite on Sunday, March 19, for the Winter Love Island reunion show. The special episode will see the cast reunite to discuss the drama of the series – and what’s happened since. Big personalities are expected to return for the reunion show, including Zara Lackenby-Brown, Tanyel Revan and Olivia Hawkins.

But how can you apply for Summer Love Island 2023 and what is the application process ? Here’s everything you need to know.

How to apply for Love Island 2023

After Kai and Sanam were announced the winners of the 2023 winter series, host Maya confirmed applications are now open for the upcoming summer series. Those who wish to apply for the show can do so by heading to the ITV casting website.

The ITV Be On TV website reads:"ITV2 are looking for vibrant singles from across the UK who want to head to the sun, in search of love!

“The chosen cast will spend time in a luxury villa, getting to know one another, but to remain in paradise they must win the hearts of the public and their fellow Islanders who ultimately decide their fate on Love Island.

“If you think you’ve got what it takes, then we want to hear from you straight away."

Love Island application process

If you’re on the hunt for love and are hoping to find it in the Love Island villa, there are three requirements during the ITV application process. These include:

Applicants must be ages 18 or over

Applicants must have a valid passport

Applicants must be ‘exclusively available for at least eight weeks’ during the summer.