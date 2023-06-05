News you can trust since 1948
 The public have chosen the pairing for this year’s first Love Island coupling.

Ayaan Ali
By Ayaan Ali
Published 5th Jun 2023, 21:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 21:32 BST

A new season of drama is set to be unleashed with the return of Love Island. This year, the public have decided which contestants they want to see together during the show’s first coupling. 

In previous series, it was up to the Islanders to make their own decisions on who to couple up with - but that has now changed.

Teasing the new twist, host Maya Jama previously said: “The public has all the power. So for the first episode, you guys are going to decide who couples up, you vote and we listen."

Last year, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti won the 2022 summer show taking home the £50,000 prize. 

    Fans have watched as the new couples were announced during the show’s launch on Monday June 5. Here’s the full list as it happens: 

    Love Island couples:

    • Jess and George
    • Molly and Mitchell
    • Andre and Catherine
    • Tyrique and Ella
    • Ruchee and Mehdi
