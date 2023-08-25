Liam Payne has been rushed to hospital, forcing the singer to cancel his upcoming tour. The former One Direction member, 29, revealed he has spent the past week battling a serious kidney infection.

During a social media video, Payne told fans that he had been advised by medics to “rest and recover”, which meant he has had to cancel his South American tour dates. Liam apologised to fans that would be left disappointed by the news, promising to put on an “even bigger and better show” at a later date.

The singer said: “It’s with a heavy heart I have to tell you that we have no other choice but to postpone my upcoming tour of South America. Over the past week I’ve been in hospital with a serious kidney infection, it’s something I wouldn’t wish on anyone, and doctor’s orders are that I now need to rest and recover.

“I was beyond excited to come play for you guys. To all of you who have bought tickets: I’m so sorry. We’re working to reschedule the tour as soon as we possibly can, but for now we will be refunding the tickets - so please look out for updates from your point of purchase.

“Thanks as always for the love and support, and look forward to seeing you soon.”

Liam rose to fame after appearing on The X Factor, where he was placed into boyband One Direction in 2010. The band went their separate ways in 2016, after they attempted to launch their solo careers.

The singer released his first album, LP1, in 2019 and has been extremely vocal about why the band separated. Payne shares a son, Bear, with his ex-girlfriend and former Girls Aloud singer Cheryl Cole, who was a judge on The X Factor when Liam auditioned.

Payne is celebrating six months of sobriety this week and has credited Cole for helping him sort his life out. Last month it was revealed that the singer spent 100 days in a wellness clinic in the US after he hit rock bottom.