People learning to drive in Britain may be able to get up to 40 hours of free lessons if they meet two certain rules. Some learner drivers in the UK could save more than £1000 if they meet a particular criteria and have a provisional driving licence.

The cost of learning to drive varies across the country but according to research from Carwow.co.uk the average cost of a one-hour lesson was £27. London topped the charts when it comes to costs, with an average lesson coming in at £30. Meanwhile, If you live in the South West then this drops to £24.

However, support is available for people with certain disabilities under the Motability Scheme . The scheme will give learner drivers up up to 40 hours of free driving lessons - which could save them up to £1080 if they were paying the average rate.

The scheme works in partnership with the AA Driving School who have instructors across the UK. When the grant has been approved, the AA finds will find an instructor who will then contact you to arrange your first lesson.

According to the DVSA the average learner needs between 45 and 47 hours of lessons to get to be test ready so people would get most of their lessons paid for on the scheme.

Learner drivers - do I qualify for free driving lessons

The Motability Driving Lessons Grant Programme gives funding for people who want to learn to drive and are:

1. In receipt of one of these disability allowances:

Enhanced Rate of the Mobility Component of PIP

Higher Rate Mobility Component of Disability Living Allowance

Higher Rate Mobility Component of Child Disability Payment

War Pensioners’ Mobility Supplement

Armed Forces Independence Payment

2. Receive a government-assessed means-tested benefit including:

Universal Credit

Income Support

Employment and Support Allowance (income-related)

Jobseeker’s Allowance (income-based)

Housing Benefit

Council Tax Benefit (Council Tax Support, Council Tax Reduction)

Pension Guarantee Credit

Working Tax Credit

Child Tax Credit

In addition, learners must have a current lease agreement on the Motability Scheme or a pending application for a vehicle with the scheme featuring a confirmed delivery date for the vehicle within the next four months.

The Motability website says: “All grant applications are means-tested to ensure Motability supports those most in need of a charitable grant and help as many beneficiaries as possible with the charitable funds available.

“This means we will look at your financial situation to determine if we are able to provide a grant towards your lessons.”

All learner drivers must also have a provisional driving licence.

How to apply for Motability scheme

If you think you are eligible for a grant you will need to contact Motability and ask for a Driving Lesson Grant application form.