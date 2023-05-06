News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
21 hours ago Covid ‘no longer global health emergency’ - is the pandemic over?
3 hours ago Full order of service for King Charles III’s coronation
15 hours ago Local elections 2023: Full results as Tories suffer early losses
16 hours ago Singer pulls out of Coronation Concert due to illness
17 hours ago Fire breaks out on London underground
18 hours ago Virgin Media customers report outage

King Charles fingers: What is Dactylitis? The medical condition which causes King Charles’ fingers to swell

King Charles III has often been remarked upon for his ‘sausage fingers’ but there is a medical reason his fingers swell.

Sam Johnson
By Sam Johnson
Published 6th May 2023, 11:04 BST- 1 min read

King Charles will be crowned inside Westminster Abbey during a historic service which will be seen across the world. It will be the first coronation ceremony in the UK since the late Queen Elizabeth II ascended to the throne in 1953.

However, not all eyes will be on the crown today as people already start to question what’s going on with his hands.Throughout his life, many have noticed the large fingers of the monarch, with the King himself once joking he had ‘sausage fingers’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The answer is, there is a medical reason behind his inflamed digits - a condition called  Dactylitis.

Why are King Charles’ fingers so big?

Most Popular

    The medical term for inflammation or swelling of the fingers is Dactylitis. Dactylitis is the medical term for severe swelling that affects your fingers or toes.

    Dactylitis is linked to Psoriatic arthritis. According to the NHS,Psoriatic arthritis is a type of arthritis that affects some people with the skin condition psoriasis. It typically causes affected joints to become swollen, stiff and painful.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad
    King Charles King Charles
    King Charles

    The severity of the condition can vary considerably from person to person. Some people may have severe problems affecting many joints, whereas others may only notice mild symptoms in 1 or 2 joints

    Related topics:Charles IIIElizabeth IIWestminster AbbeyPeople